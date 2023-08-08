Yes votes dominated an election day full of questions across Taney County, although one of the votes was much closer than all others.
Marijuana tax measures passed handily across the county on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The overall 3% county tax on recreational marijuana passed with 72% of voters choosing yes.
In Branson, the marijuana tax passed with 77% of the vote, in Hollister it passed with 79% of the vote, in Rockaway Beach it passed with 67% of the vote, and in Forsyth it passed with 72% of the vote.
The close vote of the night came in the proposed property tax to fund the Branson/Hollister Library Subdistrict. The measure passed by only 46 votes out of 4,686 cast: 2,366 yes to 2,320 no.
The county reported just under 15% voter turnout.
Full results can be found at taneycounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.