On a chilly night beside the Branson Ferris Wheel, Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels reminded his fellow first responders when it comes to slinging turkey, nobody can topple the champ.
Daniels defended his 2021 Turkey Bowling title at the 2022 edition of the event, held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in a benefit for the Salvation Army. The champion said he had two goals for the night, but a win wasn’t one of them.
“The Salvation Army is a charity I want people to support if they can,” Sheriff Daniels said. “This is the second year I’ve been able to do this. My main goal was not to fall on the ice and I’ve succeeded in that the last two years.”
Daniels’ fellow competitors agreed on the importance of the Salvation Army to the region.
“Tonight’s big winner is the Salvation Army,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The money we raise helps buy dry goods and other necessities for those helped by the Salvation Army, and that makes this event always worth it.”
Daniels and Martin were joined in the competition by Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt and Western Taney County Fire Assistant Chief Chris Bird.
