Members of the Branson Police Department were honored at an event hosted by the Branson Police Academy Alumni Association.
The banquet featured a keynote address from Brigadier General James Schreffler, and a special recognition of Lt. Sean Barnwell, who will be retiring after 29 years of service.
“We had a great time of fellowship and recognizing the great work that all of our employees provide to the department, community and region,” the Branson Police Department said in a social media statement.
The award winners at the 2nd Annual Branson Police Department Banquet & Awards Ceremony are:
- Officer of the Year: Greg Yartz
- Supervisor of the Year: Harold Clements
- Professional Staff Member of the Year: Tammy Jones
- Distinguished Service Award: Brendan Gamble and Tanner Muckenthaler
- Medal of Merit: Cody Foster
- Lifesaving Award: Coleton Hillwick
- Certificate of Merit: Jeremy Dixon, John Pate, and Chase Rains
The Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association received the Pete & Carolyn Waldo Community Partnership Award.
