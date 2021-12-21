A sixth grade class at Cedar Ridge Intermediate has a new member who has a real passion for grass, grain, and fresh milk.
Maggie, a Holstein calf, was adopted by the class as part of Discover Dairy, an interactive educational program which helps students learn math, science, and reading. Students are taught where milk comes from and the importance of dairy farmers to the nation’s food supply and economy.
“The farm shares updates on our cow and information about dairy farming throughout the year,” Jahalah Myers, the class’s teacher, said in a press release. “Needless to say, we’re all a little obsessed with Maggie.”
The cow is part of the Bunse Dairy Farm in Cosby, Missouri, near St. Joseph. The 420-acre dairy farm was established in 1886 and has over 45 dairy cows, and 60 calves and heifers. The farm sends Discover Dairy photos of the cow and information about the cow’s growth and their operations. Discover Dairy then sends that information along with activity sheets for students and other education materials to the classroom.
More information about the Discover Dairy program can be found at www.discoverdairy.com/adoptacow.
