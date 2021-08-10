The Branson Planning Commission will be proposing to the Board of Aldermen a series of changes to the city’s municipal code after approving the slate of changes with a 6-1 vote at their Tuesday, August 3, 2021 meeting.
The initial modifications to update the code was initiated March 2012 in response to the Community Plan 2030. Updates to the code came in December 2016, subdivision and landscaping regulations in April 2018, and sign regulations in September 2019.
The omnibus measure that will be delivered to the board for consideration will correct what city staff defined in the ordinance as “mostly inconsistencies and errors which have been identified by staff over the past year when applying the Codes.”
Among the proposed amendments to the city code:
- Removal of carport from the definition of canopy, as canopy contradicts the definition of carport
- Removal of the requirement to file paper plans with a Land Disturbance Permit request
- Transferring oversight of the Land Disturbance Permit process from the Public Works Director to the director of Planning & Development
- Rename “duplex” to “two-unit single-family dwelling”
- Allow outdoor seating areas within the Entertainment District to be located anywhere within landowner property
In all, the changes will impact eight different sections of the City Code. The proposed measure also provides definitions of building types that would be appropriate in different zoning, including building type descriptions.
Alderman Ruth Denham voted against the measure because of issues with involuntary annexation using the “plan of intent.” Denham said she believes that state codes prohibit such action.
Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News that she feels state law does not allow annexation to be used as a tool to legally zone property. She cited Missouri RSMo 89.070, which says a “zoning commission” must recommend to a city’s elected leadership boundaries of property and zoning.
RSMO 89.070 states “such commission shall make a preliminary report and hold public hearings thereon before submitting its final report and such legislative body shall not hold its public hearing or take action until it has received the final report of such commission.” Denham believes the wording of the state statute would prohibit the zoning of land during either a voluntary or involuntary annexation.
Denham also noted that when a piece of property is annexed voluntarily into the city, the city has no right to do anything regarding that land until after final vote by the Board of Aldermen, and under code the property automatically is zoned A (Agricultural.) If the landowner wants different zoning they need to follow the legal zoning process of the Planning Commission and then the Board of Aldermen.
Denham was the lone no vote on the measure, which will now be considered by the Board of Aldermen.
More information about the proposed changes can be found on the City of Branson’s website, through the Planning Commission page.
