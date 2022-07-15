Branson residents who want to learn more about their police department’s operations can now apply for the 2022 Citizen Police Academy.
The academy offers residents an opportunity to gain “a deeper understanding of the mission, values, and operations of the Branson Police Department,” according to a city press release.
“The Citizens Police Academy is our signature engagement initiative, it’s our opportunity to invite our citizens inside the department for a behind the scenes look at who we are, what we do, and more importantly answer the why questions regarding our policy, procedures, and actions,” Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I invite Branson residents and business personnel to attend. We receive excellent feedback and are always improving the student experience.”
The 12-week program begins on Sept. 1, and runs every Thursday evening through Nov. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sessions within the academy will include topics like police patrol procedures, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, traffic and DUI enforcement, and SWAT tactics. The K-9 teams will make a presentation and there will be a tour of the department.
Graduates of the academy will be given the opportunity for a ridealong with an officer to see the job from the perspective of an officer on duty.
Applicants for the Citizen Police Academy must be at least 21 years of age and cannot have any felony convictions. While applicants outside the city of Branson can apply, priority is given to residents of the city of Branson.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 1, and space is limited to 30 people.
More information is available on the Branson Police Department website, BransonMo.gov/Police along with an online application for the Academy. Anyone with questions can contact Officer Darold Donathan by calling 417-337-8503 or emailing ddonathan@bransonmo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.