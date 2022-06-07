The 2022 Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties took place on Saturday, June 4, at Branson Landing.
The annual event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society began at 11 a.m. and ended with a ceremony which included speakers, a survivors lap, a luminaria ceremony, and live music.
The luminaria ceremony involves decorated bags with lights inside them to remember those who have died from cancer or to celebrate survivors. The bags not only included the lights, but also a canned food item meant to keep the bags in place. After the Relay, all the canned food is donated to the Christian Action Ministries food pantry.
The bands who played were CRC Music, Harvey Stone, and the Honkytonk Renovators.
The event had a goal of $50,000 and donations are still being taken. Information about the event or how to donate is available on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TaneyStoneRelay.
