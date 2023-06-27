Residents in Forsyth will see an increase on their trash bill next month.
The Forsyth Board of Aldermen approved the increase presented to them by Republic Services Representative Jennifer Fagan during the Monday. June 19, meeting.
Fagan explained to the aldermen and mayor, she was recently named to take over the accounts in the area and the reason behind the increase was an oversight by her predecessor.
“I’m here tonight to ask the council for an increase in trash services,” Fagan said. “The contract reads 3% is the max each year. Unfortunately, I’ve discovered going through everything that my predecessor had not been doing increases on any type of regular basis at all. And you guys probably may already know that. The number that matters to you guys is what the residents pay. So just looking at the rate which is currently $12.09, we are asking for the rate increase to $12.82. There is a percentage fee that comes back to the city for doing the billing and everything. So it’s about a 73 cent increase. The increases are based on the CPI for garbage and trash, which for 2023 is 6.2%. And last year was 4.63%. So because nothing was done last year, I kind of put it together, three and three and am asking for 6%.”
The 6% increase is for residential poly carts and commercial dumpsters.
City Financial Officer Angela Leist told the aldermen the current trash service contract with Republic Services goes until next spring, at which time they will shop around to see what services are best for the city at the best possible rates.
The aldermen: Ward I Mark Moore, Ward II Scott Novak and Ward I Dennis Winzenreid voted to approve the increase. Ward I Alderman Dustin Krob was not in attendance.
For more information call Forsyth City Hall at (417) 546-4763.
