Boy Scouts across Southwest Missouri are collecting food during the month of March for the Ozarks Food Harvest.
The 34th Annual Scouting for Food benefit will be happening across 31 different southwest Missouri counties including Stone and Taney counties.
“We’re so excited to partner with Ozarks Food Harvest again this year to help children, families and seniors facing hunger in southwest Missouri,” Boy Scouts of the Ozark Trails Council District Director Carl Peterson said in a statement. “Scouting for Food continues to serve as a wonderful opportunity for Scouts to follow their oath by embracing duty to others.”
Scouts will be passing through neighborhoods dropping off fliers showing the date they will return to the neighborhood to collect food. The items most needed by the Scouts are canned meats, peanut butter, beans, boxed or canned meals, rice, pasta, cereal, canned vegetables or fruit.
“The Boy Scouts enthusiasm for helping families facing hunger in their community is truly inspiring,” OFH Director of Development Denise Gibson said. “We’re so grateful for the Scouts dedication and partnership over so many years.”
Scouting for Food began in 2002 and local scouts have helped provide over 230,000 meals to area children. More information and online donation opportunities can be found at bit.ly/scoutingforfood_2023.
