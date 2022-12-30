A new thrift store has opened in Merriam Woods.
Ellen’s Corner Thrift Store has opened in the building next to Beer 30 on State Highway 176; which also houses M & D Cleaning. The store will feature a wide variety of items from clothing and bedding to musical instruments and chainsaws.
“It’s been a dream come true,” Owner Ellen Pitcock told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ve wanted to do it for years and now I have my chance.”
Pitcock said they wanted to take a chance and do something different in Merriam Woods.
“In Rockaway Beach, they already have two thrift stores,” Pitcock said. “And it would help the community in Merriam Woods, too. We’re going to help the locals.”
She said part of their business is more than just turning a profit.
“A lot of people, a lot of families are struggling,” Pitcock said. “Prices are going up everywhere and I just think if we can give back to the community, we should. Sometimes we have people come in who need something and if they can’t afford it, we give it to them.”
She said they will be accepting donations of items from the community if people want to help them in their efforts to make a difference in the community.
“There’s a lot of homeless people in this area too,” Pitcock said. “If they need a blanket to keep warm, I’ve got it.”
The store will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in the spring they plan to be open Tuesday through Saturday.
