Wolf Pack Park Rendering.jpg

Rendering of the newly named Wolf Pack Park.

 Courtesy of Reeds Spring School District

The Reeds Spring School Board names the still under construction community park, which is part of the district’s RS Vision 2025. 

In a press release, the School Board stated after careful consideration and significant community input, the park was to be named the Wolf Pack Park. The Wolf Pack Park is currently being built behind the Reeds Spring Middle School.

