The Reeds Spring School Board names the still under construction community park, which is part of the district’s RS Vision 2025.
In a press release, the School Board stated after careful consideration and significant community input, the park was to be named the Wolf Pack Park. The Wolf Pack Park is currently being built behind the Reeds Spring Middle School.
Last year the residents of the Reeds Spring School District approved Prop RS and one of the projects being funded by the tax levy was the construction of a community park. According to the district the plans for the park were to provide:
- Provide a safe space to gather
- Foster a sense of community
- Create inclusive spaces
In August of 2023, the school board asked residents to give suggestions for the name of the new community park. The selection of the park’s name was the result of this collaborative effort, with more than 150 suggestions from community members.
“The goal is for the park to be a central gathering location for families from all five of our school-district communities,” stated the district in August. “We hope that the name reflects our area’s unique identity and that it resonates with the values and character of our vibrant community.”
The school board chose the name to signify the unification of the five communities which make up the school district, states the release.
Wolf Pack Park reflects the spirit of unity, strength, and camaraderie while giving the community a place to play and enjoy, Reeds Spring School Board President Perry Phillips said.
“We are excited to introduce Wolf Pack Park as a place where our community can come together, enjoy outdoor activities, and create lasting memories,” Phillips said. “The name not only pays homage to our school’s rich history but also emphasizes the idea that we are all part of a larger family – a wolf pack – working together to make our community stronger.”
Wolf Pack Park will have many features for the community to enjoy including: scenic walking trails, biking trails, fully accessible playground, picnic area, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball court, and disc golf. The district hopes it will become a focal point for leisure and recreation for the whole community to enjoy.
The district will begin infrastructure work on the park in the coming weeks.
