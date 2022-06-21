Branson Parks and Recreation is holding a Free Swim Day at the Branson AquaPlex on Wednesday, June 22, from noon until 6 p.m.
The event is being presented by Track Family Fun Parks.
The free swim is on a first-come, first-served basis, and admission will be cut off when the pool reaches maximum capacity.
While admission is free, the parks department is asking anyone who attends to bring a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the local Christian Action Ministries food pantry.
More information is available in the Branson AquaPlex section of the BransonParksAndRecreation.com website.
