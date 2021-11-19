An opportunity to help provide a joyful holiday season to an area senior is available through Branson Parks & Recreation.
The “Adopt-A-Senior for Christmas” program for local seniors is beginning on Monday, Nov. 22, at the Branson RecPlex. Interested individuals can pick up wish lists from local senior citizens to provide them with gifts for Christmas.
“The Parks & Recreation Adopt-A-Senior program...spreads joy to residents who may not otherwise receive much during the Christmas season,” Parks staff stated in a press release.
The program is conducted yearly in conjunction with the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging. The goal of the program is to provide area senior citizens with gifts, encouragement, and well-wishes during a time of the year when many seniors do not have nearby family or friends.
If you are interested in helping the program but are unable to visit the RecPlex to pick up a list, you may request a list from Traci Burrow, Community Center Coordinator, by emailing tburrow@bransonmo.gov.
Wish lists and gifts must be returned to the RecPlex or the Branson Community Center by Monday, Dec. 13.
If you need more information, visit the Special Events page at BransonParksandRecreation.com.
