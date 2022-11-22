Families looking for something unique to do together for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend have the opportunity to learn a craft involving tie-dye.
Creation Station Design Studio is holding a Tie-Dye Shirt Training Class on Saturday, Nov. 26, to teach the art of creating tie-dye t-shirts. There will be two class times taught by local artists: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 3 to 5 p.m. Each class will teach a star tie-dye pattern.
“Ken [Moss] and I have always loved the makers movement and OSTEAM (Ozarks Science Technology Engineering Art & Mathematics),” Co-owner Tony Crumrine told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Our shop was heavily influenced by attending Makers Faires in both Kansas City and Springfield. It is very rewarding to see both kids and adults take pride in something that we have helped them create based on their own ideas and concepts.”
The cost for each class is $30 and will include the shirt, instruction, and the dyes.
Creation Station is located at 3265 Falls Parkway, Suite G, inside the Falls Shopping Center.
Registration can be made in advance on their website, creationstationds.com, and students will have the option of purchasing a season shirt.
Questions can be directed to the store at 417-812-5122.
