Residents of Taney and Stone counties, who do not have insurance but are in need of mental health therapy, have a new opportunity to find professional help for their conditions.
Faith Community Health announced they are bringing a full-time licensed professional counselor onto their treatment team. Reuben Smith is a licensed professional counselor with a commitment to helping individuals navigate challenging situations and providing personalized care to help someone find mental well-being.
“I consider it a joy to walk alongside my clients to help them meet their goals with timely and verifiable outcomes,” Smith said. “My counseling office is a shame-free zone, where the client is free to heal, be whole, and face the future with dignity.”
Smith has a BA in Counseling Psychology from Central Bible College and a masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Evangel University.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reuben to our organization,” Faith Community Health Executive Director Kyle David said. “His professional qualifications, combined with his passion for helping others, align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional mental health services to our community.”
Appointments with Smith will be available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
More information about FCH can be found online at faithcommunityhealth.org.
