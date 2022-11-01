A group of volunteers helped install the Adoration Scene atop Mount Branson ahead of the Ozark Mountain Christmas season on Friday, Oct. 28.
City staff, elected officials, and members of various local charities came together to erect the scene, originally created by Steve Miller and Joe Todd to give the community a special Christmas message without any kind of commercialism attached to it.
“I do this every year and I think the nativity on Mount Branson is a great way to keep Christ in Christmas,” State Rep. Brian Seitz told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Several members of Branson city staff were volunteering their time, including Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin.
“We’re just excited to have the community come up here and put together the Adoration Scene,” Martin said. “We have several charities represented, several businesses, several retirees, all coming together to give something back to the community.”
The 74th Annual Branson Adoration Parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 4, in downtown Branson, with the lighting of the Adoration Scene kicking off the event.
