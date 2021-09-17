A special event at Branson Landing on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, will help raise both funds and awareness of autism in the community.
Rock The Spectrum takes place from 2 to 10 p.m. and admission to the event is free.
“We’ve done it for 13 years after our god-daughter was diagnosed with autism when she was 18 months old,” Cristal Hedrick told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’ve been doing it at Branson Landing since 2014. Our biggest year was 2017 when we raised almost $150,000 that year!”
The event will feature live music from Damsel and the Dirty Saints; and music from DJ Vaca-Sean.
“We wanted to be involved in this event because each of us knows individuals and/or families that are affected by autism and we wanted to show our support,” Kristin Donar, lead singer of Damsel, told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The profits from the event will be used to bring KultureCity to Branson. KultureCity is an organization that trains communities how to work with families who have members with special needs like autism and other sensory issues.
“KultureCity is a national foundation whose motto is inclusion matters,” Hedrick said. “They provide backpacks with items that people facing sensory issues would need. So you could go to the Clay Cooper Theater and if there’s a sensory issue, they can get a backpack with headphones, sunglasses, and other sensory issues.
“There are other things we can do for the theatres as well. They just try to make things inclusive for everyone.”
There will be multiple events for the kids while the parents enjoy the music and beer garden. There will be bounce houses, face painting, a comedian and magician will be there for a few hours making balloon animals and engaging with the kids.
For more information, visit the Rock The Spectrum Facebook page.
