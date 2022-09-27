The Branson Centennial Museum hosted a presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 20, about the history of “Hillbilly Variety Shows” and how they helped lead to the entertainment industry in Branson.
The presentation from Missouri State Dean of Libraries Tom Peters focused on defining a “hillbilly” variety show, the evolution of the art form through the early years, and some of the key entertainers who helped make the art form an established and essential part of the Ozarks. He said the variety show came from vaudeville shows, with one major television program helped to define the genre.
“I think the first real variety show on television was The Ed Sullivan Show,” Peters said. “It was a new style vaudeville show.”
Peters talked about why he referred to the programs as “hillbilly” variety shows versus the other kinds of terms which have been used to describe residents of the south and Ozarks who helped mold the genre.
“Why didn’t I use country variety show, or rural variety show, or even rustic variety show?” Peters asked the crowd. “Here’s why. In 1922, it was the breakout year for radio, and when radio came out they realized music was a good part for radio. They did crop reports, they did the news, but they learned quickly playing music was a good thing for radio. They thought of four types of music: classical music or ‘potted palm’ music because it was the music you heard in upscale hotels with the potted palm trees.
“They had what was called ‘race music’ which was primarily for African-Americans but anyone could listen to it. We had jazz, but it was considered too wild and too suggestive for most radio stations. Then you had what they called ‘hillbilly music,’ and because that’s the term which was used in the 1920s for the style of music in these variety shows, that’s why they’re defined as a hillbilly variety show.”
Peters said the Hillbilly Variety Show combined four elements: country music and singing; “hillbilly instruments” like a fiddle, banjo, guitar, violin, and bass; dancing; and comedy. He said the Ozarks provided a fertile ground for the development of hillbilly variety shows because normal life in the area perfectly fit the genre.
“Fertile soil for the roots of hillbilly variety shows are house parties which were a big part of Ozarks history and life,” Peters said. “Back in the day, for a house party, the men would take the furniture out of the house. A fiddler and musicians would come and it was an all-night party. It was a big deal for the entire community.”
He said pie suppers also drew celebrations and music, but it was also the key for courtship at time because if you bought a pie, you would eat it with the person who baked it, so young men would buy the pie of a young ladies who caught their interest.
“And many times the girl would switch pies with her mother’s pie,” Peters said, drawing laughter from the crowd.
He said church choirs, telephone party lines, and “weekly jam sessions” also contributed. He cited the Oldfield Opry as an example of a weekly jam session still taking place after the COVID-19 outbreak.
Peters went on to talk about the transition from radio to television in the 1950s, when TV began to take radio advertising revenue, Nashville became a center for country music, rock ‘n’ roll started to become a dominant music genre, and local radio shows and theaters couldn’t keep major acts from leaving to major cities like Nashville.
He spoke of the Ozarks having a show which was broadcast on KWTO radio and KY3 television which ended up becoming a national broadcast: the Ozark Jubilee.
The Jubilee brought artists like Red Foley, Porter Wagoner, and Brenda Lee to the Ozarks. In addition to country music, the other elements of the Ozark Jubilee included stand-up comedy and novelty tunes to provide additional entertainment.
Peters said he feels there will continue to be a future for hillbilly variety shows because the same basic elements are being used in some shows on the Branson strip, such as the Presley’s Country Jubilee, which still pull large audiences. He added as long as shows like the Oldfield Opry and similar jam sessions are continuing even after 110 years, the tradition of hillbilly variety shows will always have a place in the Ozarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.