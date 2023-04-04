Below are the unofficial results for the April 4, 2023 election in Taney and Stone counties:
*** ALL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS IN ***
NOTE: Write-in candidates and votes for Taney County will not be released until Friday. We will update when we have information from Stone County on write-in votes.
TANEY COUNTY RESULTS 20 of 20 precincts in
Bradleyville School Board (vote for 3)
Boyd Combs 72
Cody Rogers 43
Duffy Mooney 75
James McGinnis 64
Branson School Board (vote for 3)
Sonja Myer 1,420
Lane McConnell 1,380
Dustin Price 1,282
Angie Smith 1,271
Kirbyville School Board Three Year Term (vote for 3)
Josh Brittain 117
Thomas Motley 118
Rebecca Shrope 110
Kirbyville School Board Two Year Term (vote for 1)
Trula Plummer 128
Kirbyville Proposition Kids
Yes 120
No 18
Central Taney FPD Director (vote for 1)
Shane Coker 111
William H. Smith 54
Melissa M. Stiffler 144
Branson Mayor (vote for 1)
Larry Milton 817
Karen Best 614
Charles "Chuck" Rodriguez 97
Branson Alderman Ward I (vote for 1)
Clay Cooper 357
Branson Alderman Ward II (vote for 1)
Cody Fenton 456
Branson Alderman Ward III (vote for 1)
Ruth Denham 435
Forsyth Mayor (vote for 1)
Missi Hesketh 172
Forsyth Alderman Ward I (vote for 1)
Scott J Novak 150
Forsyth Alderman Ward II (vote for 1)
Dennis Winzenried 91
City of Forsyth Question
Yes 231
No 44
Hollister Alderman Ward I (vote for 1)
Don Jones 16
Hollister Alderman Ward II (vote for 1)
David Willard 38
Merriam Woods Mayor (vote for 1)
Rusty Ault 29
Rockaway Beach Mayor (vote for 1)
Jim Harriger 29
Rockaway Beach Alderman Ward 1 (vote for 1)
Kyle Hinkle 20
Rockaway Beach Alderman Ward 2 (vote for 1)
Richard Murray 10
Bull Creek Village Trustee (vote for 2)
Kevin Vaughan 3
John D Garbee 3
Kirbyville Village Trustees (vote for 3)
Mary Argo 6
Randy Johnson 7
Aaron Rogers 5
Saddlebrooke Village Board (vote for 3)
Greg Maige 16
Tim Grady 8
Terry Heinzler 7
Lynne Rodgers 8
Gail Hinshaw 16
Saddlebrooke Proposition U
Yes 10
No 14
Saddlebrooke Proposition T
Yes 13
No 11
Taneyville Village Trustees Two Year Term (vote for 3)
Sharmin Palmere 12
Dan Luttrell 33
Wesley Robertson 37
Brandy Jackman 10
Samuel Mitchell 4
Village of Taneyville Question
Yes 12
No 41
STONE COUNTY RESULTS 22 of 22 precincts in
Stone County Developmental Disability Services Renewal
Yes 1,781
No 1,025
Stone County Proposition 911
Yes 1,878
No 955
Billings School Board (vote for 3)
Ben Garbee 1
Jason R. Baker 1
Kim Jenisch 0
Mike Tomlinson 1
Blue Eye School Board (vote for 3)
Michael McCullough 101
Tyler Miller 373
Jesse K. Parton 328
Ryan Butler 325
Greg Standlee 90
Jim Bommarito 145
Crane School Board
Richard Hayes 143
Bob Conrad 111
Brandon Scott Cavener 159
John Kaleb Brosseau 179
Hurley School Board (vote for 3)
Ryan Conrad 122
LaDona Wilson 120
Cliffton Potter 98
Katrina Flood 101
Hurley School Board 1 year Term (vote for 1)
Raymond Ragan 97
Marionville School Board (vote for 3)
Ryan Brad Wilson 11
Jodi Rawlings 4
Cody Fletcher 14
Gary Wright 8
Billings Proposition Fire
Yes 5
No 4
Hurley FPD Directors (vote for 5)
Tamey Bowling 148
Johnathan Raub 126
Ryan Leonard 131
Travis Wilks 142
Tiffany Amass 134
Hurley FPD Question
Yes 79
No 136
Southern Stone FPD Directors 6 year term (vote for 2)
Tammy L. McLaughlin 667
Cindee B. Chastain 550
Daryl Tommy Johnson 732
Jerry Hageman 787
Southern Stone FPD Director 2 year term (vote for 1)
Michelle C. Griggs 1,399
Branson West Mayor (vote for 1)
Nita Jane Ayres 44
Branson West Alderman Ward I (vote for 1)
Dawn Kemp Wallace 40
Branson West Ward I Alderman 1 year term (vote for 1)
Gary Brant 16
Tony Martinez 33
Branson West Ward II Alderman (vote for 1)
Mark Boody 5
Crane Mayor
J. Collin Brannan 84
Crane Ward I Alderman
Cara L. McMenamy 53
Crane Ward II Alderman
Dustin Michael Johnson 26
Houston W. Steele 32
Galena Mayor
John Arrington 27
Galena Alderman at Large (vote for 2)
Amanda Parton 21
Fred Barela 5
Claire Beyer 25
Vonda K. Barela 8
Kimberling City Ward 1 Alderman (vote for 1)
Virgil Moore 177
Kimberling City Ward 2 Alderman (vote for 2)
Timothy F. Weyers 176
Kimberling City Proposition PD
Yes 275
No 228
Village of Blue Eye Trustee (vote for 3)
Melissa Box 23
Amanda Mills 15
Jerry Evans 22
Melody Gibson 16
Village of Coney Island Trustee (vote for 2)
Jennifer Fliflet 5
