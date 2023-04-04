I Voted!
Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

Below are the unofficial results for the April 4, 2023 election in Taney and Stone counties:

*** ALL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS IN ***

NOTE:  Write-in candidates and votes for Taney County will not be released until Friday. We will update when we have information from Stone County on write-in votes.

TANEY COUNTY RESULTS 20 of 20 precincts in

Bradleyville School Board (vote for 3)

Boyd Combs 72

Cody Rogers 43

Duffy Mooney 75

James McGinnis 64

Branson School Board (vote for 3)

Sonja Myer  1,420

Lane McConnell 1,380

Dustin Price 1,282

Angie Smith 1,271

Kirbyville School Board Three Year Term (vote for 3)

Josh Brittain 117

Thomas Motley 118

Rebecca Shrope 110

Kirbyville School Board Two Year Term (vote for 1)

Trula Plummer 128

Kirbyville Proposition Kids

Yes 120

No 18

Central Taney FPD Director (vote for 1)

Shane Coker 111

William H. Smith 54

Melissa M. Stiffler 144

Branson Mayor (vote for 1)

Larry Milton 817

Karen Best 614

Charles "Chuck" Rodriguez 97

Branson Alderman Ward I (vote for 1)

Clay Cooper 357

Branson Alderman Ward II (vote for 1)

Cody Fenton 456

Branson Alderman Ward III (vote for 1)

Ruth Denham 435

Forsyth Mayor (vote for 1)

Missi Hesketh 172

Forsyth Alderman Ward I (vote for 1)

Scott J Novak 150

Forsyth Alderman Ward II (vote for 1)

Dennis Winzenried 91

City of Forsyth Question

Yes 231

No 44

Hollister Alderman Ward I (vote for 1)

Don Jones 16

Hollister Alderman Ward II (vote for 1)

David Willard 38

Merriam Woods Mayor (vote for 1)

Rusty Ault 29

Rockaway Beach Mayor (vote for 1)

Jim Harriger 29

Rockaway Beach Alderman Ward 1 (vote for 1)

Kyle Hinkle 20

Rockaway Beach Alderman Ward 2 (vote for 1)

 Richard Murray 10

Bull Creek Village Trustee (vote for 2)

Kevin Vaughan 3

John D Garbee 3

Kirbyville Village Trustees (vote for 3)

Mary Argo 6

Randy Johnson 7

Aaron Rogers 5

Saddlebrooke Village Board (vote for 3)

Greg Maige 16

Tim Grady 8

Terry Heinzler 7

Lynne Rodgers 8

Gail Hinshaw 16

Saddlebrooke Proposition U

Yes 10

No 14

Saddlebrooke Proposition T

Yes 13

No 11

Taneyville Village Trustees Two Year Term (vote for 3)

Sharmin Palmere 12

Dan Luttrell 33

Wesley Robertson 37

Brandy Jackman 10

Samuel Mitchell 4

Village of Taneyville Question

Yes 12

No 41

STONE COUNTY RESULTS 22 of 22 precincts in

Stone County Developmental Disability Services Renewal

Yes 1,781

No 1,025

Stone County Proposition 911

Yes 1,878

No 955

Billings School Board (vote for 3)

Ben Garbee 1

Jason R. Baker 1

Kim Jenisch 0

Mike Tomlinson 1

Blue Eye School Board (vote for 3)

Michael McCullough 101

Tyler Miller 373

Jesse K. Parton 328

Ryan Butler 325

Greg Standlee 90

Jim Bommarito 145

Crane School Board

Richard Hayes 143

Bob Conrad 111

Brandon Scott Cavener 159

John Kaleb Brosseau 179

Hurley School Board (vote for 3)

Ryan Conrad 122

LaDona Wilson 120

Cliffton Potter 98

Katrina Flood 101

Hurley School Board 1 year Term (vote for 1)

Raymond Ragan 97

Marionville School Board (vote for 3)

Ryan Brad Wilson 11

Jodi Rawlings 4

Cody Fletcher 14

Gary Wright 8

Billings Proposition Fire

Yes 5

No 4

Hurley FPD Directors (vote for 5)

Tamey Bowling 148 

Johnathan Raub 126

Ryan Leonard 131

Travis Wilks 142

Tiffany Amass 134

Hurley FPD Question

Yes 79

No 136

Southern Stone FPD Directors 6 year term (vote for 2)

Tammy L. McLaughlin 667

Cindee B. Chastain 550

Daryl Tommy Johnson 732

Jerry Hageman 787

Southern Stone FPD Director 2 year term (vote for 1)

Michelle C. Griggs 1,399

Branson West Mayor (vote for 1)

Nita Jane Ayres 44

Branson West Alderman Ward I (vote for 1)

Dawn Kemp Wallace 40

Branson West Ward I Alderman 1 year term (vote for 1)

Gary Brant 16

Tony Martinez 33

Branson West Ward II Alderman (vote for 1)

Mark Boody 5

Crane Mayor 

J. Collin Brannan 84

Crane Ward I Alderman

Cara L. McMenamy 53

Crane Ward II Alderman

Dustin Michael Johnson 26

Houston W. Steele 32

Galena Mayor

John Arrington 27

Galena Alderman at Large (vote for 2)

Amanda Parton 21

Fred Barela 5

Claire Beyer 25

Vonda K. Barela 8

Kimberling City Ward 1 Alderman (vote for 1)

Virgil Moore 177

Kimberling City Ward 2 Alderman (vote for 2)

Timothy F. Weyers 176

Kimberling City Proposition PD

Yes 275

No 228

Village of Blue Eye Trustee (vote for 3)

Melissa Box 23

Amanda Mills 15

Jerry Evans 22

Melody Gibson 16

Village of Coney Island Trustee (vote for 2)

Jennifer Fliflet 5

