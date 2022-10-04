The city of Branson has named Alan Johnson as the Employee of the Month for September.
Johnson is a Utilities Equipment Operator.
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc said Johnson was nominated for the award because he would take time out of his normal schedule to teach and mentor fellow employees. LeBlanc said Johnson helped his coworkers become familiar with the operating equipment and then teach them new tasks.
Johnson was also cited for finding creative ways to discover a new employee’s best skill set and potential.
Johnson was called a team player who fills in any time a need arises during the day.
He was also praised for doing as much mechanical work as he can in-house to save the city money and ensure good stewardship of city tax dollars.
