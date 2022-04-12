Two of Missouri’s top academic students are walking the halls of Branson High School.
The Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, which honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students, has named Rhett Garner and Carter Jenkins as academic leaders in the state. Garner was named to the top 100, with Jenkins named an “honorable mention.”
Branson’s Principal Dr. Jack Harris made the announcement of the honors at a school assembly.
“Rhett and Carter are two excellent young men, and we are proud of how they represent Branson High School,” Harris told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It is quite the honor to know that some of the finest students in the state of Missouri are walking the halls of Branson High School.”
Garner and Jenkins met the requirements of an “Academic Decathlon” to qualify for the award. The 10 “events” focus on the student’s overall academic performance and are designed to focus on the state’s top performers. A student must have a minimum 3.750 grade point average, an ACT score of 29 or SAT score of 1600, be in the top 10% of their class, and have high-level courses in multiple subjects, including math, science, English, and a foreign language.
“The Missouri Scholars 100 Program is one of the most premier academic recognition programs in the country,” Executive Director of the MASSP Clark Mershon said in a statement. “It is truly a celebration of learning. Students who are selected to this program have taken a rigorous course of study and have maintained the highest academic standards. The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals wants to celebrate the achievement and success of these students and their schools.”
