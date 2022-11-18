The Pride of Branson Bands announced 17 students earned places in the South Central Missouri Music Educators Association All-District Bands.
A total of 34 student musicians auditioned for spots in four different bands.
The students who earned places are:
Honors Band:
- Sam Valdez - Flute - 6th Chair*
- Luke Martin - Clarinet - 22nd Chair*
- Alyce Newman - Alto Sax - 1st Chair*
- Aaron Busing - Bari Sax - 1st Chair*
- Aron Harris - Trombone - 6th Chair*
- Christien Pleasants - Euphonium - 1st Chair*
Concert Band:
- Grayson Patty - Bassoon - 1st Chair*
- Maggie Bacon - Clarinet - 2nd Chair*
- Addison Patrick - Clarinet - 3rd Chair
- Caleb Sansoucie - Clarinet - 16th Chair
- Nick Maddelina - Clarinet - 22nd Chair
- Connor Kleypas - Trumpet - 11th Chair
- Kaab Espinoza - Horn - 7th Chair
- Cash Davis - Tuba - 1st Alternate
Jazz Band 1:
- Connor Kleypas - Trumpet - 4th Chair*
- Aron Harris - Trombone - 1st Chair*
- Mae Plachta - Bass*
Jazz Band 2:
- Christien Pleasants - Drum Set - 2nd Chair*
- Seth Wright - Tenor Sax - 1st Alternate
- Aron Busing - Bari Sax - 1st Alternate
The students in the list designated with asterisks will be able to audition for the next level of All-Districts in December.
