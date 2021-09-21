The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a 911 call Monday, Sept. 20, at approximately 10 a.m. after a report of smoke inside the Country Mart grocery store, located in Hollister.
The smoke’s source was found to be inside the Barrels Wine & Spirits store that is connected to Country Mart. Assistant Fire Chief Chris Bird told Branson Tri-Lakes News the smoke was coming from an air conditioning unit.
“We had a call about smoke in the liquor store next to Country Mart,” Bird said. “We responded with four engines and a ladder company. Upon arrival there was a lot of haze in the liquor store. After further investigation, we found a burned up motor in the inside A/C unit.”
No one was injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.