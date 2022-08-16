A constitutional amendment which would allow anyone 21-years-old or older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption as early as the end of 2022 will be on the November ballot. Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft announced Tuesday, Aug, 9, the petition drive for recreational marijuana, had gathered enough valid signatures to meet ballot requirements.
Any petition for a constitutional amendment must obtain around 170,000 valid signatures in each of the state’s eight congressional districts.
“I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said in a statement. “Initiative 2022-059, (which) voters will see on the November ballot, is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration.”
Medical marijuana was approved by Missouri voters in 2018, and after recreational marijuana has failed to pass through the state legislature, supporters are following the same constitutional amendment route as medical marijuana supporters. Recreational marijuana is currently legal in the District of Columbia and 19 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
In addition to making recreational marijuana legal for adults, the amendment would also remove non-violent marijuana-related convictions from criminal records. Those jailed on non-violent marijuana charges could be released from jail, parole, or probation. The convictions must not be related to selling to minors or driving while under the influence of marijuana.
The expunging of records is meaningful to Brian Pierce, a sentencing mitigation specialist and paralegal with Michael Horn Attorney, LLC in Branson. Pierce had substance abuse issues as a juvenile which led to run-ins with law enforcement. He turned his life around after those youthful incidents to put himself through college and law school, eventually obtaining a clerkship with the Minnesota Court of Appeals and a prosecutor position in rural Minnesota.
“A marijuana conviction follows people for the rest of their lives, making it harder to get jobs and housing,” Pierce told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Taxing and regulating marijuana will make it safer for us all, while generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues, providing agricultural opportunities to our state, and eliminating a steady source of revenue for gangs and other forms of organized crime. From just about every conceivable viewpoint – a libertarian perspective, conservative perspective, Christian evangelical perspective, progressive perspective: marijuana prohibition is wrong and unjust. Expunging prior nonviolent marijuana offenses will immediately save tax dollars while freeing up precious criminal justice related resources for people who really need to be supervised or incarcerated.”
The amendment states marijuana sales would be taxed by the state at 6%, estimating approximately $46 million during the first full year of recreational sales, and jumping to nearly $70 million in the second year. The revenue would go into a newly-created “Veterans, Health, and Community Reinvestment Fund” which would earmark the money for the Missouri veterans commission, grants for drug addiction treatment, and the Missouri public defender system.
Local municipalities could tax the sale of marijuana up to 3% or could prohibit the sale of non-medical marijuana in their community. They would also be able to restrict the public places where marijuana could be smoked within the community or businesses like restaurants.
The law would also require all Missouri-sold marijuana to be grown in the state, and any marijuana infused products to be produced within the state.
If approved by voters, the amendment states it would go into effect 30 days after the election.
The other petition seeking to be on the November ballot which would have created “ranked choice voting” for the state failed when not enough signatures were obtained in six of the state’s eight congressional districts.
