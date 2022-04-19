The Taney County court system is getting back to normal after dealing with COVID-19 restrictions placed on all Missouri courts by the state Supreme Court.
One of the impacts on the local court involved selection for jury trials, which had to take place outside of the courthouse facility to be able to maintain social distancing requirements for the potential jurors.
Taney County Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell discussed with Branson Tri-Lakes News the return of jurors to the courthouse, along with the challenges his Circuit Court faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking back at the start of the pandemic, Merrell said all involved in the court operations were keenly aware of the unique situation facing them.
“We had to be conscious of the fact unlike an entertainment venue, people coming to our courts were not here by choice, and were often being summoned here for some important reason,” Merrell said. “Those people have to be kept safe if we are going to summon them to our courts, while we also work to ensure the safety of our employees within the Judicial Center. We could not justify holding court unless we could do so in a way everyone could be kept reasonably safe.”
All parts of the Circuit Court came together to move forward for issues related to jury selection.
“It took hours of work each time we conducted jury selection off-site,” Merrell said. “[Taney County Circuit Clerk] Amy Strahan and her clerks exerted a great deal of effort in transporting the necessary equipment off-site, so jurors could be checked-in and kept as comfortable as possible, and so lists of the prospective jurors could be printed for the lawyers and the court personnel.”
When the court searched for a secondary location for jury selection, a local church stepped up and offered their facilities to the county. The River Church, located just outside of the Forsyth city limits, offered a space large enough to maintain required social distancing while still allowing for the Taney County Sheriff’s Office to maintain a secure environment.
“I would be remiss if I did not give a big ‘Thank You’ to everyone at The River, especially Pastor Paul Michel, Director of Operations Tony Richerson, and Scott Gillman, who assisted us with set-up, as well as microphones for audio,” Merrell said. “The River was flexible in accommodating us when we were not sure where else we would go to have the space necessary to empanel a venire for jury selection. Amy Strahan and I, as well as everyone who worked on making these off-site jury trials happen, are extremely grateful to The River.”
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said having the jury selection process at the remote location had an impact on his staff, but they were shown a significant amount of grace through the process.
“The issue caused our Court Security staff to be stretched thin, but everyone worked together to get through,” Daniels told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The clerk’s office and judges knew what we were dealing with so I think they showed a little grace any time they had to wait on us.”
Strahan praised her team to Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“My team was vitally flexible from changing procedures to learning new job descriptions while having off-site selection,” Strahan said. “Now transitioning back to on-site jury selection, they are dedicated to completing any task needed to ensure all potential jurors and all parties coming into the court are as comfortable as possible.”
Strahan also praised the sheriff’s department.
“I would like to give a shout out on a job well done to court security and the sheriffs department as I know they had to make necessary adjustments to cover both the judicial building and The River,” Strahan said.
Merrell said jurors were also understanding of the situations and did not make complaints about having to be seen at a remote location. He said he had more concern about when they moved the jurors back into the courthouse where social distancing was not as easily available as at the church location.
“We had 55 jurors who remained throughout jury selection, which did end up lasting until nearly 5 p.m.,” Merrell said. “Masks were not required, although jurors were certainly encouraged to wear masks if they would be more comfortable doing so - and some did bring masks. While Amy Strahan made sure all of the jurors had space to allow for social distancing in the seating arrangement, I observed several rows of jurors choosing to pack-in right next to each other. This indicated to me the jurors on the panel felt comfortable with the process, and with being in our courtroom in the judicial center.”
Merrell said the Taney’s Circuit Court kept up well with cases,, even with the state Supreme Court having shut down all the courts for a period early in the pandemic. He said many civil cases were settled during the pandemic which helped the overall court docket, but challenges impacted the number of trials between March 2020 and January 2022.
“This was largely due to witness travel restrictions, illnesses of trial participants, and other delays created by COVID,” Merrell said. “So far, I feel like 2022 has been busy with trials. I expect it will continue to be busy.”
Merrell said he believes the Circuit is back to pre-COVID workloads in each courtroom.
He mentioned one major change which happened during the pandemic will likely continue and enhance the courtroom experience and operations.
“Courts began the more liberal use of technology to keep cases moving,” Merrell said. “Tools such as video appearances, where permitted, I expect will continue on this side of the pandemic, because it is more efficient and economical. Certainly growing in the use of this technology has allowed me, personally, to serve the courts better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.