Liberty Electric customers may find a small decrease in their bills after action taken by the Missouri Public Service Commission.
The PSC announced approval of a filing by Liberty related to their Fuel Adjustment Charge on bills of electric customers. The filing adjusted the FAC to bring the charge in line with the actual costs of the company related to energy between September 2022 and February 2023.
The adjustment means a residential customer who uses 1000 kWh of electricity per month would see a reduction in their bill of about $8.54 per month.
The Fuel Adjustment Charge allows the company to pass along increases or decreases in net fuel and purchased power costs. The company can recover up to 95%of their costs.
The PSC requires utility companies to make regular adjustments to the FAC in connection with volatility in fuel prices. The change in the FAC will impact about 159,400 electric customers in the Liberty service area.
