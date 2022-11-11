The city of Branson is soliciting applications for three boards.
Openings are available on the Industrial Development Authority, the Board of Appeals, and the Planning Commission.
“Our community runs on all cylinders when the citizens’ voice is heard at city hall,” Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Get involved, make a difference.”
The Industrial Development Authority is a five member board who are authorized to issue bonds and notes to finance the costs of particular projects. The board members must be a “duly qualified elector” and taxpayer in the city of Branson. They also need to be a resident taxpayer to the city for at least one year prior to their appointment by the Board of Aldermen. They also cannot be an officer or employee of the city. They serve a six year term.
The Board of Appeals is a five member board who hear appeals from building and landowners of decisions made by code inspectors or other authorized officials within the city who enforce the city’s building codes. The board can also rule on abatements approved by the planning and development director. Members must be “qualified by experience and training to pass on matters pertaining to building construction” and they cannot be employees of the city. They serve a five year term.
The Planning Commission reviews changes to the zoning of properties, proposed subdivisions of land, and recommends plans and physical improvement programs for the city of Branson. The commission can also review special use permit requests. The commission will examine proposed development within each zoning district to make sure a proposed project protects “the integrity of that district.”
The commission is made up of one member of the Branson Board of Aldermen and nine citizens who serve four year terms. The citizens are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Board of Aldermen.
Any resident interested in an open position should visit the city’s website, BransonMo.gov, and apply on the “Boards & Committees” page. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s office, 110 W. Maddux, during normal business hours.
Questions can be directed to the Branson City Clerk’s office at 417-337-8522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.