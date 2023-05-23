Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston, who passed away last week at the age of 49, made a huge impact on the lives of many around Branson, Forsyth, and surrounding communities. Below are thoughts and remembrances of Duston from area leaders and colleagues who contacted the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Taney County Prosecutor William Duston who provided years of faithful service to his community. He and his dedication to his fellow citizens will be dearly missed. The First Lady and I will keep his family and friends in our prayers through this difficult time.”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey: “My office is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Taney County Prosecuting Attorney, William Duston. He was committed to the rule of law, especially in his pursuit of justice for victims, and that service is to be greatly admired. I am praying for his family and the entire community in this difficult time.”
46th Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jeff Merrell: “I am heartbroken over Dub’s passing. Since the first time I met Dub in 2013 - when he began working as an Assistant Prosecutor in the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office - I have had great respect for him as a colleague and fellow member of the bar. After only a short time, I considered Dub my friend. I observed him at all times exhibit the highest degree of integrity, and I’ll forever remember Dub as one of the most-honorable people I have had the privilege of knowing.”
46th Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge Tiffany Yarnell: “Mr. Duston was a man of integrity, living his life with the utmost moral character. He was an incredibly honest man and believed in the letter of the law and personal accountability. His love of history was a part of who he was and only further solidified his belief in our American justice system and the principles upon which it was founded. He loved his community and had an exceptionally strong sense of responsibility and duty to serve. For those blessed to know him professionally and personally, he was an amazing colleague and an even better friend. I look forward to seeing him again someday."
46th Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge Eric Eighmy: “My fondest memories of Dub will be his service to the City of Branson. Prior to being elected as the Taney County Prosecutor William ‘Dub’ Duston served for 12 years as City Attorney for the City of Branson. He took great pride in working in a building that was built when his father served as the interim mayor for the city. He often visited with people in the hall near the plaque that bore his father’s name. Never pointing it out but I think instead drawing a connection to his father’s service. Dub’s philosophy while serving the board of aldermen was to give them all of their legal options and guide then to a common consensus. Dub could be found almost every Saturday in his office at city hall. Ordinances and contracts are the lifeblood of city government and he wanted to make sure he set aside time to look them all over before they were approved. After his election as County Prosecutor Dub maintained both professional relationships and friendships with his former coworkers and city leaders so that some form of institutional knowledge would continue.”
Taney County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brad Hughes: “It’s hard to put into words what the loss of Mr. Duston means because he was so many things to so many people. He was a friend, boss, and mentor, but above all else he was a husband and a father. I’ve been working alongside of him for the last five years, and have had the pleasure of working for him for the last three. He loved his job as the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney because he loved Taney County and had a passion for representing its citizens. This is truly a devastating loss and he will be greatly missed.”
Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Victim Advocate Amy Saxton: “A lot of questions have been asked to me about my “Boss” this last week.This has been my answer: Way before he was my boss, he was my friend. Somehow, I was blessed enough to get to work for my friend. The strongest and hardest fighter that I have ever known. A fighter for everything. Not just life. His job, victims, friends but, most of all Charlie and his angels. He had the best sense of humor. And his laugh, oh my his laugh you could hear all the way at the other side of our office. He taught me so much over the years. First he taught me perseverance, then he taught me a lot about cars and legos. He taught me a little bit of cynicism (Not gonna lie) but he also taught me how to stop and really choose how you approach life and people. The stories, jokes, opinions, hard truths…..he handed them out. Always with love. He’s missed so much and definitely irreplaceable.”
Former Taney County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Kondro: “In a profession with plenty of public servants and long hours, William’s work ethic and enthusiasm for the job still stood out. After his election, he came into work weekend after weekend for extra time to prepare cases. Sometimes the stacks of files took over even the floor of his office, though he always reserved some shelf space for a few Lego spacecraft and family pictures. He’ll be greatly missed.”
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels: “He was a great friend and will really be missed. I don’t think I ever met anyone who was more passionate about his job and service to the community.”
Taney County Circuit Clerk Amy Strahan: “William ‘Dub’ Duston was one of the strongest and most dedicated people I have known. He was passionate about making our community the best it could be and I am honored to have called him my friend.”
Taney County Clerk Stephanie Spencer: “My heart aches for the family of Dub Duston at this difficult time. I know that now and in the coming days, weeks and months they will need our prayers, privacy and understanding. Dub Duston is a good man who always spoke kindly to me and offered words of encouragement which I greatly appreciated. My thoughts and prayers are with Dub’s office staff, his friends and his family. May we be able to serve them in their time of need.”
Taney County Recorder of Deeds Jody C. Stahl: “I got to know William ‘Dub’ Duston a little when we first ran for office in 2019. He always impressed me with his gracious attitude and kind words. He had a great smile that lit up his face, which is something I notice first in people. He was genuine. I always looked forward to seeing him. He was a great asset to Taney County and will be sorely missed.”
Former Branson Mayor Karen Best: “Losing Dub is a great loss to this community. Dub was committed, fair, and loved this area and his family so much. He was always willing to listen and would seek to find truth and justice. He never sugar-coated things to appease you and always presented the facts. Rest well, Dub.”
Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby: “I was really sorry to see Dub pass although I know that he has struggled for quite awhile. I believe that Dub was a really good person and he cared about people. That is what made him a good prosecutor - he truly cared about victims and wanted to help them. He will definitely be missed.”
Former Branson Mayor Raeanne Presley: “There were few better than William Duston. Heartbroken for his family and our community. I’ll miss our chats and his good, good heart.”
Former Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins: “I worked with Dub from the moment I got here when I was on the police side. He always wanted to be the prosecutor of Taney County. The things that always amazed me is that he was the salt of the Earth, his love of his wife and kids, and his dedication to work. Our biggest fights came when I would drive by on Saturday and holidays and he would be working. I would go in and Dub would say ‘I gotta keep going, I have contracts to do, I have cases to prepare’ and I’d say ‘Dub, we can’t do this.’ We brought Chris Lebeck on because Dub has stretched himself too thin. He said “I could do this,” and “I told him your life cannot be this place, it has to be the family you love. You talk about how you love them all the time” and Dub said ‘You’re right.’ He was just a great human being, full of common sense, just a good person. I always looked like Dub more as a brother than an employee. I am so saddened by this. It’s terrible.”
State Rep. Brian Seitz: “‘Dub’ was an outstanding individual and worked hard for the people of Taney County. His service is recognized as an example for all of us.”
City of Branson: “The City of Branson would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Taney County Prosecutor, William “Dub” Duston, who passed away yesterday. He was the City of Branson’s City Attorney and Prosecutor from 2006 to 2018. In his time here, he made a significant positive impact on the success of the City, and on his coworkers, who greatly admired him. He was generous of heart and spirit and had a love of our community second to none. He will be greatly missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.