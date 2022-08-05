Two residents of Galena and two from Crane were involved in a single vehicle crash on Monday, Aug. 1, 10 miles west of Monett in Barry County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kendra Norton, 24, of Crane was traveling east on Route Z, when her 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser suffered a tire blow out, which caused Norton to lose control of the vehicle and run off of the roadway.
Vehicle passenger Daniel Terry, 26, of Crane suffered moderate injuries and was transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Aurora. Another passenger, an unnamed female juvenile, 14, received serious injuries in the crash and was transported by EMS to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield for treatment, according to the online crash report.
Norton and a third passenger, an unnamed male juvenile, 16, from Galena, were not injured in the crash and were released from the scene. No one in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the report.
