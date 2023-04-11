Branson Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual father/daughter dance on Saturday, April 21, at the Branson RecPlex.
The dance is for ages 4 and up and runs from 7 to 9 p.m.
The event is being sponsored in part by the Titanic Museum and includes a full night of fan events, dancing, and entertainment by DJ Brydon Brett of the group Prince Ivan.
Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes.
Due to limited space, pre-registration is required to attend the dance. The cost is $12 per person before Wednesday, April 19, $15 per person after that date. Registration ends on Friday, April 21.
Register online at bransonparksandrecreation.com or in person at the Branson RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Parkway, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.