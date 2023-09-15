College of the Ozarks recently hosted their annual Character Camp, an orientation program for incoming students.
The camp, which took place from Friday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 18, welcomed 274 new students and estimated enrollment for fall at 1,430. It provides an orientation to the college and outlines what is expected of students. The program is designed to develop character and provides new students with a built-in support system which helps them navigate their college experience.
The camp places incoming students into groups called “families,” which consist of approximately 10 students. Each family is led by a male and female upperclassman student identified as “Mom” and “Pop.” This fall, the incoming class was divided into 26 families.
Each “Mom” and “Pop” serves as a mentor and guide for the new students by introducing them to different buildings on campus, their academic advisors, and leading them through each activity during the week. New students participate in many activities, including trips to Silver Dollar City, chapel services, listening to special speakers, “family time,” and a challenge course.
Senior Public Relations Major and “Mom” of family 24 Esther Rea said the camp is an amazing opportunity for upperclassmen to serve incoming freshmen.
“It was a week of fun and growth for everyone involved,” Rea said. “Being able to serve new students and make them feel at home is one of the greatest blessings I’ve had here at the College.”
Character Camp activities kick off as the families all link hands and participate in a “catwalk;” a symbolic walk through the campus which celebrates the students becoming part of the college. The walk begins with students passing through The Empty Cross and descends into campus. They are cheered on by faculty and staff members from all around campus as an act of encouragement.
In addition to participating in various activities, the students also learn the importance of giving back to the community through community service projects designed to serve the campus and local community. Students painted fences, cleaned buildings, stained furniture, and cleaned the campus hog farm as just a few examples.
Senior Accounting Major and “Pop” of family 24 Wesley Evermon said the theme for the Character camp was “Called to Serve”.
“We got to demonstrate selflessness by serving on our own campus,” Evermon said. “My family joyfully and humbly served this week by cleaning the construction zone inside Lively Hall, the new women’s dorm, as well as painting the fence surrounding the cow pastures behind The Keeter Center. Our family displayed a willing attitude, and we were eager to serve in any project.”
The end of Character Camp culminated in a banquet where students spent one more night in fellowship with their families. There was an address from a speaker designed to encourage and challenge the students, as well as an announcement of the winners of the “Reflections on Christlike Character” essay required of each student. The essays were evaluated by various members of the college and judged on relevance, clarity, depth, and accuracy.
To learn more about College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
