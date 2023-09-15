College of the Ozarks recently hosted their annual Character Camp, an orientation program for incoming students.

The camp, which took place from Friday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 18, welcomed 274 new students and estimated enrollment for fall at 1,430. It provides an orientation to the college and outlines what is expected of students. The program is designed to develop character and provides new students with a built-in support system which helps them navigate their college experience.

