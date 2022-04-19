Branson Public Schools is inviting their students to “Sail into Summer.”
“Sail into Summer” is the school’s 2022 summer school program, taking place May 31 through June 16. The classes will consist of a five day week for the first week and then two Monday through Thursday weeks.
The district will offer options from seated classroom instruction to online classes. The school will also be partnering with Bridge of Faith in Rockaway Beach and Elevate Branson to provide elementary learning opportunities.
Elementary Summer School will take place at Buchanan Elementary for any student entering Kindergarten through 6th grade for the 2022-2023 school year. Classes will be in session between 7:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Incoming kindergarten students are required to complete their kindergarten enrollment before enrolling in summer school.
Secondary summer school will be available for students entering 7th through 12th grade. Classes will take place at Branson High School from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Classes available to junior high students (7th and 8th grade) include theatre workshop, creative writing, sports history, or mixed media art along with learning recovery classes. High school students can enroll for 3-D art foundations, drivers education (if 15-years-old or older before May 31, 2022), physical education, summer weights & conditioning, and credit recovery.
Other classes are full but will have waiting lists available. Information on those classes is available on the Branson Public Schools website.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students attending seated courses. Students will be responsible for their own transportation while attending summer school.
Additional information is available online at branson.k12.mo.us.
