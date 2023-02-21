The city of Branson gave a special commendation to three police officers who not only saved the life of a car accident victim but also saved first responders from a potentially disastrous situation.
Officers Alex Caster, Austin Mendoza, and Amber Edie were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
“The Officers reported that upon arrival, the patient was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with a lit cigarette in his hand, but was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse,” the official award citation reads. “There was a large amount of gasoline leaking from the fuel tank of the truck and spilling on the ground under and all around the vehicle. Officers got the cigarette and put it out, pulled the patient away from the vehicle and the leaking fuel and started chest compressions. It was suspected that the patient had a medical emergency that led to the motor vehicle accident and is now expected to make nearly a full recovery
The officers continued to perform CPR until EMTs arrived at the scene and relieved the officers from treating the patient.
“We are extremely proud of these officers and their quick actions to save this person,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They were in a dangerous situation involving gasoline and the lit cigarette, yet also were able to provide life saving CPR. All of these officers are very dedicated to service and Branson. Two of the three are former BPD Dispatchers and the other served in the Air Force. By hiring people like this, we ensure that we have the best out there taking care of our community.”
Medical officials say the action of the officers saved the patient’s life and the patient is likely to have a full recovery from their injuries.
