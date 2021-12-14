The Branson Airport has named a new Airport Executive Director and Deputy Director.
Stan Field, who has been the airport’s CFO since 2010, will be taking over the Executive Director position. Field, who has been living in the area since 1990, is the former CFO of a commercial aircraft leasing and cargo airline operation based in Europe.
“I am excited to take on this new role to work with Frontier Airlines and other airlines as we expand flights at Branson Airport,” Field said in a press release. “With Jesse’s promotion to Deputy Director, combined with support from our community leaders, we have a strong team in place that will continue growing the airport into what the Branson area needs and deserves.”
Jesse Fosnaugh will become the airport’s new Deputy Director. Fosnaugh has been working for the airport since 2008, most recently as the Director of Operations and Maintenance. He is an accredited member of the American Association of Airport Executives.
““I am very pleased Stan and Jesse will be leading the Branson Airport team into the future,” Branson Airport CEO Steve Peet said in a press release. “Having worked alongside them both for over the past decade, I have every confidence in their leadership and vision for what’s next.”
