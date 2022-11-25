Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1.
The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills.
PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual energy costs from March through August 2022, and also a “true-up filing.” The true-up filing shows the cumulative energy charges and credits and compensation for a 12-month period.
A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity every month will see an increase in their FAC of around $5.01 a month.
