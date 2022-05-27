The annual Branson Veterans of America Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 30, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Ozarks Memorial Cemetery, next to Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, 1638 State Hwy 76, Branson.
“We took over the event when the American Legion disbanded,” Bob Sarver with BVA told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Memorial Day started out as Decoration Day, then changed to Memorial Day because the country felt we needed to be a little more respectful to the ones who have passed on. The ceremony is a moving experience and I highly recommend people attend.”
The ceremony will be addressed by keynote speaker Army Major Dexter Judd, Ret., who served with the 1st Air Cavalry Division in Vietnam. Additional speakers will include Jody Madaras, lead performer and creator of the All Hands on Deck! Show at the Dutton Family Theatre.
“Memorial Day reminds me that a very rare group of Americans known as ‘servicemen’ and ‘women warriors’ rose to the call of duty, by choice or by draft, stirred up great courage and tenacity within themselves, put their self-interests and petty differences aside, and committed themselves to working on a team charged with defending our nation and the American way of life,” Madaras told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Memorial Day reminds me we can honor them and carry their legacies forward by committing ourselves, each of us, to working together as a team to create a more perfect Union.”
A placing of wreaths representing each war will take place along with a rifle volley by the Branson Veterans of America honor guard. Taps will be played by Bob Smithers, an adjunct brass professor with College of the Ozarks.
Dave Hamner of Hamner’s Unbelievable will be giving the invocation and benediction, Stephen Rinard of Bloom Church will perform the National Anthem, and Bloom’s Nicole Starling will also sing.
Sarver said the event will also be an educational opportunity for those who attend.
“We will have an actual flag folding ceremony,” Sarver said. “The men who make the folds in the flag will fold it, and then explain to those in attendance what their fold of the flag means.”
The colors will be posted and retired by the Branson High School Air Force Junior ROTC.
Visitors to the event are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the ceremony.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the auditorium inside the funeral home.
For more information, contact Sarver at 417-294-0728.
