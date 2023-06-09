A new therapy program available through Cox Medical Center Branson is helping cancer patients working to reclaim their lives after treatment.
Rachael Rogers, an occupational therapist at Cox Medical Center Branson, is more than just a veteran in the medical field. She also is someone who has come through the same kind of recovery many of the breast cancer patients she works with every day.
It started during the COVID-19 pandemic when Rogers, who helped develop an oncology and lymphedema therapy program at Baylor Medical Center, was discovered to have a genetic mutation known as BRCA2. A woman who carries that genetic mutation has an 87% chance of developing breast cancer.
“The only reason I got tested is because I was talking with a patient about family history and was reminded about all the cancer that runs in my own family,” Rogers said. “Three of my family members had cancer under the age of 55. Because of my training for therapy, I knew about these genetic markers and felt driven to be tested.”
When she found out she was positive for the mutation, she had her mother, aunt, and cousin also tested, and all three were also positive. Rogers decided to have preventive double mastectomy because of the likelihood of developing cancer.
“I’m not a betting woman, but the outlook didn’t look good,” Rogers said. “I thought at first that proactive surgery might be drastic but then learned it would decrease my risk of getting cancer from 87 percent to 1 percent. It was a no-brainer.”
Rogers and her family underwent the surgeries during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“In a weird way, this was a hard blessing,” she recalls. “I had already been helping women with this for five years. I now understand what they go through on their post-surgery journeys. As soon as you meet someone who has gone through the same treatment as you, you’re already connected.”
Rogers’ recovery through the therapy process gave her the ability to truly understand what her patients like Haley Bluto are experiencing during their recovery.
“It was just too painful to help [my daughter] get dressed in the morning or strap her car seat,” Bluto said. “You don’t think about how much you use your shoulders and your arms in mundane things like driving or doing laundry.”
Bluto said having someone like Rogers beside her who has walked the road in front of her is an encouragement.
“Rachael has been there, done that,” Haley said. “To have her on my side, pushing me through this, I know she’s going to get me to where I need to be.”
Bluto shared her range of motion has increased significantly since working with Rogers, and she’s closer to meeting her next major goal.
“Oh, I’m getting back to hugging my daughter real soon,” she said. “Big hugs. Tight hugs. I may never let go!”
Patients who are facing situations similar like Bluto and Rogers’ can gain more information by calling CoxHealth Branson Therapy Services at 417-335-7274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.