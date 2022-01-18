College of the Ozarks students received awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for 2020 for the student-produced newscast, “The Point.”
“The Point” received awards from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) in its college media competition for work produced during 2020, according to a press release from C of O.
“The Point” Broadcast Newsroom was established in 2015. It is a College of the Ozarks workstation, and its students produce weekly newscasts and sportscasts covering stories of significance to the C of O community. “The Point” students were also honored with awards from the Missouri Broadcast Educators Association and the Society of Professional Journalists earlier this year.
“It is so encouraging to see our talented, hard-working, ethical student journalists honored by professionals in the news industry,” Professor of the Practice of Journalism and Media and “The Point” advisor Erin Hayes said in the release. “The vocation of journalism needs an infusion of truth-seekers and objective truth-tellers, and these wonderful students are ready to join those ranks and lead by example. They give me hope for the future of journalism.”
According to the release, Hayes is an award-winning journalist and former ABC news correspondent. In 2017, she was inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle. She is a four-time recipient of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award and a winner of the National Sigma Delta Chi Award for Investigative Reporting. She received the National Investigative Reporters and Editors Award, three Alfred I.
DuPont-Columbia Awards, and was recognized for her work during ABC News’ coverage of 9/11.
The C of O students who received awards were:
In the News Report-Light News category, Karsten Armstrong, a junior history major and Alexander Olsen, junior culinary arts major, were the winners for “GameStop.”
Nate Hankins senior journalism major, and Lizzie Miller, 2020 journalism graduate, received honorable mention for “Christmas Truce.”
In the Multimedia Journalist category. Savannah Hampton, a 2020 journalism graduate, received an honorable mention for “Dairy Champions.”
In the Non-Fiction-Short Form category, Verve Reposar, junior video production major, and Karsten Armstrong received honorable mention for “In Memory of Dr. Keeter.”
In the Magazine Program category, Avery Reed, senior journalism major, along with Lizzie Miller, and Karsten Armstrong were winners for “Christmas Special.”
In the Talent category, Avery Reed received an Honorable Mention.
In the Photographer category, the photojournalists of “The Point” were the winners. Fourteen students were apart of the award-winning team: Karsten Armstrong, Aric Avey, Sarah Best, Madison Botta, Matthew Clark, Bethany French, Anna Ginnings, Nate Hankins, Nathan Jeffries, Jaden Lester, Alexander Olson, Avery Reed, Verve Reposar, and Abby Riffel.
Verve Reposar was the Winner in both the Editor and Writer categories.
In the category of Television Feature Reporting, “Tony Melendez” by Ethan Harrison, video production graduate, Nate Hankins, Verve Reposar; and Jackson Bliss, junior video production major, won the first place award.
In the category Broadcast Feature Videography, the winner was “Virtual homecoming” by Verve Reposar; former student Olivia Best, Sarah Best, a senior journalism major, and Nathaniel Jeffries.
In addition to the Student Production Awards, the Mid-West NATAS recognizes the work of outstanding media students through the Walter Cronkite Scholarship program. This year five students from five-regions were awarded the scholarship. Two of those were from C of O, Avery Reed and Verve Resposar.
C of O student received the Society of Professional Journalists Region 7 Mark of Excellence Award for the works produced during 2020.
