Protections for campground operators originally proposed in a Missouri House Bill by Stone County State Representative Brad Hudson have been signed into law by Governor Mike Parson as part of omnibus bill HB 369.
The portion of the legislation originated by Hudson would protect campground owners and operators from being sued for injuries sustained by customers who are engaging in what the bill calls the “inherent risks of camping.”
“This is my first year as chair of the House Special Committee on Tourism,” Hudson told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ve tried to be very active as chair in looking for legislation I could help shepherd through the committee which would help business owners in the tourism committee. The language had been floating around for a while and I thought it would fit well, and visited with some folks about it and filed it.”
Some of the items specifically mentioned in the bill would protect campground owners and operators should customers be adversely impacted by trees, moving water, weather, insects, and “naturally occurring infectious agents” such as poison ivy.
However, the measure also protects the campgrounds should someone be injured or suffer theft or property damage from the actions of another camper.
Hudson said while most of what he proposed was logical and faced no opposition, the measure had just not gotten to the governor’s desk because of the way things work at the state capitol.
“In Jefferson City some ideas come to the surface and seem like a piece of common sense legislation everyone agrees needs to go through, but with the process it’s so hard,” Hudson said. “There are so many ways legislation can die, not because of a problem anyone has with the legislation, but because of something else going on as part of the process.”
Hudson noted that while his measure adds a lot of protection for the campground owners and operators, it does not exempt them from liability should they or any of their staff cause an issue with a camper due to their own negligence. The law will also not protect an owner who knows of a danger on their property and does not post warning signs to alert customers to the danger.
It also does not protect a campground owner from injuries which may happen to employees while working.
The law goes into effect Aug. 28, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.