As the August primary election campaign draws closer, residents are seeing more political campaign signs placed along roadways, at intersections, and sometimes very close to the actual roadway.
MoDOT says many of these signs are illegally placed in the roadsides, which are under their jurisdiction. According to a release from MoDOT, the roadsides can vary in width from 30 feet to over 300 feet from a road’s edge, depending on the location of the roadway, and you shouldn’t see campaign signs in those areas.
“Missouri State Statute 227.220 and Missouri Department of Transportation policy prohibit installation or maintenance of non-approved items on state right of way,” MoDOT said in a release.
MoDOT officials said the signs can be a hazard for workers who handle maintenance of over 385,000 acres of right-of-way areas. They added installing the signs can be unsafe for the people doing it, and the signs are “dangerous distractions to motorists.”
If MoDOT staff find illegally placed signs, they will remove them and take them to the nearest MoDOT maintenance facility. The sign’s owners will have 30 days to pick up their signs.
However, it’s not just political candidates who need to make sure their signs are not in violation. Other signs like garage sale signs, wedding direction signs, or any sign with streamers, balloons, or other attached items are also illegal. Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor.
MoDOT says their actions are being done with a focus on safety.
“MoDOT’s top priority is safety,” MoDOT Communication Specialist Regan Mitchell told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Any sign that creates a sight distance or safety issue for the driving public is a priority for our maintenance forces. State law prohibits putting advertisements or signs on state right-of-way unless it’s authorized like a billboard.
“MoDOT’s southwest district covers a 21-county region, in which we maintain 15,000 lane miles of road and approximately 2,000 bridges. This summer, we’re currently in the process of laying over 100,000 tons of asphalt, inspecting and repairing bridges, signing, striping, and preparing to start our second round of mowing. Litter and dumping trash on the roadways has become an increasing challenge that requires more manpower that takes away from the maintenance of our system. Turnover continues to be an issue for us, and our manpower statewide is tight. We need the help of all candidates from all parties to abide by the law and not place political signs on state right-of-way. Candidates can obtain permission to place signs on private property. Still, please ensure the signs are not blocking the view of drivers, especially at intersections with a high potential for incidents.”
Anyone wanting to place signs can get help from MoDOT to identify the boundaries of the right-of-way by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT.
