Tree trimming helps maintain utility corridors, but can leave residents concerned.
Lampe area resident Carolyn Cagle said over the last several weeks there have been “massive tree cutting of beautiful and historic trees” by Carroll Electric.
“Many of us on the other side of the Kimberling City bridge, going to Lampe, have been most distressed by the tree trimming conducted by Carroll Electric,” Cagle told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This has happened over the past several weeks without notification of consumers who live in that area. Many trees look like our area had a tornado. I understand, as do my neighbors, utility companies have the right to cut trees that interfere with adequate electrical power (and we all agree we do not want to lose power). But many of the trees have been “hacked” without a seeming plan for maintaining some sense of beautification in our Ozarkian local area.”
Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation Vice President of Corporate Relations Cory Smith told Branson Tri-Lakes News, Carroll Electric holds reliable service for their customers as their top priority. He said trimming trees and managing vegetation helps to preserve electricity and reduces outages.
“The members of Carroll Electric view reliability of service as their highest priority. In 2021, 96% of annual survey respondents stated reliability of service met or exceeded their expectations,” Smith said. “This is largely attributable to a disciplined vegetation management plan that properly maintains utility corridors.
“A large percentage of power outages are caused by vegetation, positioned both in and outside of utility corridors. To preserve the reliability of electric service and reduce the number of power outages, utility corridors must be properly cleared and maintained. Utility corridors are cleared once every six to seven years, which generally makes recently cleared areas more noticeable to the public.”
After tree trimming occurs Carroll Electric crews clean up areas. Smith said clean-up efforts in the Lampe area are ongoing and have not been completed yet.
Cagle said she and her neighbors were uncomfortable with the amount of trees “disappearing”.
“The drastic tree cutting in our local area has made many of the neighbors uncomfortable to see large trees disappear,” Cagle said. “Publicizing Carroll Electric’s plans for such cutting and how the company plans to keep the neighborhood in a positive visible shape for residents and tourists would be great.”
Smith said the crews try to notify landowners in advance of maintenance, such as trimming of trees, and take in consideration special requests when they are given.
“Carroll Electric’s standard practice is to notify landowners in advance of utility corridor maintenance,” Smith said. “Vegetation management crews will try to identify the scope of work that is scheduled and will inform landowners of the intended result. Sometimes this scope of work includes vegetation that was not removed during previous cycles. When there are special considerations or requests made by landowners, the Cooperative will attempt to accommodate those requests if practical.”
Cagle emailed Branson Tri-Lakes News with an update to share, she spoke with an electric representative who answered her questions.
“I spoke to a rep from Carroll Electric about the tree cutting issue, (when) he stopped at our house to address my concerns,” Cagle said. “Just wanted you to know that to add to my initial concerns that the electric company responded rather quickly. Now that’s customer service!”
Smith said if there are concerns from residents and landowners, they can register a complaint about the issue.
“If landowners are displeased with Carroll Electric’s utility corridor maintenance, they can always register a complaint with the Cooperative,” Smith said. “All registered complaints will be reviewed by the staff who oversee that area of concern.”
For more information visit www.carrollecc.com.
