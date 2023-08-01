The man behind a planned Taco Habitat in Branson, which never opened, has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to a $14 million wire fraud conspiracy and could be spending four decades
in prison.
John Michael Felts, who was known best for Springfield restaurants Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, and Bourbon & Beale, made his plea in federal court in Springfield on Friday, July 28. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to his using various companies to make fraudulent applications for $13,925,534 in loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to court documents, Felts applied for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans using a number of companies, including:
– Cluck 2 LLC
– Taco Habitat GMP LLC
– Taco Habitat Branson LLC
- Sonic Werx LLC
- Diagnostic Equipment, Inc.
- Momentous Entertainment Group LLC
Felts will be facing up to 40 years in prison on the two counts. He will also have to pay more than $9.98 million in restitution to his fraud’s victims. The court will apportion the money when Felts is sentenced. He will also have to pay a monetary judgment at the time he is sentenced which will not be less than $7 million, the amount of fraudulent proceeds Felts obtained from the scheme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.