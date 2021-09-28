A local church is offering pet owners the opportunity to get their pets blessed.
The ‘Blessing of the Animals’ will take place on Monday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. hosted by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Northwoods Drive at James River Road in Kimberling City.
The blessing is being held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, according to the flyer for the event. All pets are welcomed to come receive the blessing from Reverend Anne Cheffey from St. Mark’s Church.
According to an email from event volunteer Judy McKee, the event is held every year on Oct. 4 to celebrate the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, who was the founder of the St. Franciscan Order, a Catholic order whose ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’ dedicated themselves to poverty, solitude and prayer.
St. Francis believed nature and animals should be celebrated and revered. He believed humans were not here to dominate and control nature or animals, but to live with them in harmony, according to the email.
According to the email, the blessing is to honor St. Francis and allow pet owners to express how much their pets mean to them.
Pet parents are asked to park in the parking lot facing the church. Dogs who are socialized, may be walked on leashes as long as their owners have clean-up supplies before the service. Cats are asked to be in carriers, according to the flyer. Church members will be in attendance, passing out a printed booklet to follow during the service.
After the service, pet owners will drive with their pets to the front where the priest will bless the pet and their family. Those blessed will receive a treat and a toy to take home. Pet owners may also bring photos of their pets to be blessed, as well.
For more information call 417-338-5488.
