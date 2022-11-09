Branson area state representatives all earned re-election on Nov. 8, as Missouri Republicans claimed wins across the state.
Republican Rep. Brian Seitz will go back to Jefferson City after a commanding 78%-22% win over Democrat Ginger Witty.
“I’m honored that the voters of the 156th District would turn out in such large numbers during a midterm to support my bid for re-election,” Seitz told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The people of Missouri made it clear today that they believe Republicans are best suited to lead our state, and I’m ready to get back to work fighting for the citizens of the district, and all Missourians, over the next two years and beyond.”
Democrat Witty told Branson Tri-Lakes News she was glad to meet so many people during the campaign.
“Congratulations to Representative Seitz on his successful re-election campaign!” Witty said. “I would like to thank all those who voted for me and supported me. It was an honor to meet so many kind and thoughtful people! Your loving encouragement and kind words warmed my heart! Blessings to you all!”
Rep. Brad Hudson, who ran unopposed, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he’s eager to get back to Jefferson City.
“It’s hard to find words to adequately express what it means to have such an opportunity to serve,” Hudson said. “I’m looking forward to representing District 138 for the next two years, and am ready once again to go back to Jefferson City and stand for the values that we hold near and dear in Southwest Missouri!”
The area will be represented in the U.S. Congress by a new face after ten years of Rep. Billy Long holding down the 7th District seat. Republican Eric Burlison picked up nearly 71% of the vote, with Democrat Kristen Radaker-Shaefer a distant second.
“It’s an amazing honor to represent God’s country, southwest Missouri,” Burlison told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We are so blessed to live in the greatest part of the greatest country. The people here are the greatest people! I’m so blessed and honored to represent this area and I promise to take our values of hard work, loving God, standing for the flag, kneeling before the cross, and giving to your neighbor in need with me to represent our great area.”
Statewide, Republican State Attorney General Eric Schmitt will replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, after a 55%-42% win over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.
“The Biden administration’s unchecked assault on our jobs, on our families, on our liberties, on our values must end,” Schmitt said. “A new era of fighting back and speaking out for the rights of parents and small business owners and working families is just beginning.
“I can promise you this: I’ll be much more than a senator from Missouri. I’ll be a senator for Missouri.”
Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick won the state auditor’s race with 59% of the vote. Governor Mike Parson will now appoint someone to replace both Fitzpatrick and Schmitt.
Only one of the four amendments to the Missouri Constitution failed on election night: Amendment 1, which would have eased the limits on investments by the state treasurer, failed on a 45%-55% vote. Recreational marijuana (53-47%), increasing funding for Kansas City police (63-37%), and making the National Guard a department in the state government (60-40%) all passed.
The every-20-years required vote on a new Constitutional Convention failed 32%-68%.
Most local elections had candidates running unopposed. In Taney County, the following officials were re-elected to another term: Judges Tiffany Yarnell and Eric Eighmy; Circuit Clerk Amy Strahan; Recorder of Deeds Jody Stahl; Prosecuting Attorney William “Dub” Duston; County Collector Mona Cope; County Auditor David Clark. New Presiding Commissioner Nick Plummer and County Clerk Stephanie Spencer also ran unopposed.
Taney County had 47.6% voter turnout.
In Stone County, which had 54.8% voter turnout, all officials were re-elected in unopposed races: Judges Alan Blankenship and Eric Chavez; Presiding Commissioner Mark Maples; County Clerk Denise Dickens; Circuit Clerk Mechelee Lebow; Recorder of Deeds Amy Jo Larson; County Treasurer Kristi Stephens; Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby; and County Collector Anna Burk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.