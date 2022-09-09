The Skaggs Foundation announced a donation to the Cedarcreek Volunteer Fire Protection District to help them obtain necessary supplies to get their AED units functional.
An AED, or Automated External Defibrillator, is used on patients who are suffering from sudden cardiac arrest to analyze a heart’s rhythm and deliver an electric shock to help the heart regain an effective rhythm.
“We have a population of about 480 residents with the median age of 54 spread out over 50 square miles,” Fire District Board President Debra Santee said in a statement. “We have also seen an increase of families with children moving here. In the past year, 60% of our calls have been medical, with more than 75% of those being shortness of breath and heart conditions.”
The Taney County Ambulance District assisted the volunteers with necessary service for the AED units, and the grant will obtain the supplies to make the units functional in the near future.
“Cedarcreek Volunteer Fire Protection District strives to promote, preserve and protect our public safety and security of all of our members of the community utilizing effective fire prevention techniques and by providing quality fire, rescue and emergency medical services with compassion and a commitment to excellence,” Santee said. “We put 100 percent into upholding this, but it is hard to do if we do not have the equipment functioning when needed.”
The foundation said the community could also contribute to help the fire department maintain operations by shopping at the department’s resale shop inside the fire station, located at 6981 State Highway M in Cedarcreek. The shop is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone who might want to join the department as a volunteer firefighter can also visit the station during the Saturday hours to gain more information about membership.
