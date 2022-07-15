Kimberling City Police Department is hosting their Inaugural National Night Out, next month.
The Kimberling City Police Department will host the Inaugural National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Kimberling City, located at 161 Heaven’s Way. The event is open to all Kimberling City area residents, children included. Kids and teens from 7-17 are encouraged to attend. The first 10 kids/teens to check in will receive a special gift, and the first 100 guests will receive giveaways.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, states the National Night Out website. National Night Out was introduced in August of 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz issued a proclamation on July 12, calling upon all neighbors of the City of Kimberling City to join the Kimberling City Police Department and National Association of Town Watch in support of National Night Out and declaring Tuesday Aug. 2, ‘National Night Out’ in the City of Kimberling City.
“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work,” Kimberling City Chief of Police Todd Lemoine told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Together, we are making that happen…one team, one fight.”
In addition to the proclamation, Lemoine will also introduce the Neighborhood Watch Kickoff. Lemoine requests at least one individual from each neighborhood, Neighborhood Association, and/or HomeOwners Association attend the Kickoff event. Those neighbors throughout Kimberling City and across the nation who cannot attend are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors.
“The relationship between the citizens and the police department is paramount! The eyes and ears of our citizens working toward a common goal to be the safest city in the state of Missouri,” Lemoine said. “I am encouraging citizens of our community who want to make their neighborhood safer by working together and in conjunction with the Kimberling City Police Department to reduce and/or eliminate crime and improve the quality of their lake life!”
The event will have several activities for the community and welcomes all Kimberling City residents.
“Local restaurants that have suffered challenges over the past few months will be participating,” Lemoine said. “Please come out and show your support!”
The activities include:
- Meet the Kimberling City Police Officers
- Meet K9 Officer Ginger
- Meet K9 Officer Ryker, who will be sworn in this evening and will be joining the Police Department in two weeks.
- K9 Information and Demonstration.
- Local business representation will be there from Pop’s Smoke Shack, Laketime Bistro, Funky Twig and the Taco Lady.
- Neighborhood watch kick-off and information
- Check out Police Cars
- Pictures with officers and police cars
- Kids/teens from ages 7 to 17 years-old are encouraged to attend for discussion and interest of the Police Athletic League
- A giveaways for the first 100 guests
- Special gift for the first 10 kids/teens between 7 and 17 years-old.
- Kimberling City Police Department 180 Day update.
Fritz said it is a time for citizens to get to know those who protect and serve the community.
“I think it is important for the citizens to know the police officers who patrol the city personally,” Fritz said. “The support of the citizens is equally important. This would be a great time to meet, greet, visit and talk to our officers!”
For more information visit the ‘Kimberling City Police Department’ Facebook page.
