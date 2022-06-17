A local radio personality was recognized by the Hollister School District in their monthly Community Spotlight.
Josh Grisham, of My100.1 KOMC and Nerd Informants, was honored with the Spotlight Award at the June Board of Education meeting.
Hollister School District Communications Director Kim Connell said Grisham was chosen because he is always willing to help showcase the amazing things taking place at the school.
“There is never a time when I reach out and say, ‘Hey can we come on your show and talk about this’ that he says no,” Connell said. “He was a huge supporter of our #KindnessWins Campaign, and during the most recent Teacher Appreciation Week he gave shout-outs to specific Hollister teachers on his show. He is the voice of Friday Night Hollister Tiger Football, and volunteers each year to be the MC of Night of the Tiger.”
Connell said the Hollister School District is grateful for Grisham and was honored to show him their appreciation with the June 2022 Community Spotlight Award.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by Hollister School’s decision and recognition in the Community Spotlight. It has been my pleasure to serve and give back to such a great system and community,” Grisham told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Being involved with Night Of The Tiger, Hollister Football, Hollister Schools Foundation is an honor and saying ‘yes’ to spreading the message about the district’s achievements thru radio is always top of mind. “
Grisham said he enjoys working for the betterment of the community and the students.
“I do what I do for Hollister without the need for merit or recognition. I do what I do because I’m passionate about the kids and wanting them to have the brightest of futures,” Grisham said. “If we succeed in our collective efforts, all our kids can attain whatever they desire. Thank you Hollister! Let’s continue to put in the work together for many years to come!”
For more information on the Community Spotlight award visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
Josh Grisham can be heard on the air each weekday morning on My100.1.
