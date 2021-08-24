A Galena man is in serious condition following a one vehicle accident on Route V near Galena.
Roy Hopkins, 47, of Galena, was driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Route V, two and a half miles northeast of Galena on Saturday, Aug.21, at 1 a.m. when his vehicle ran off the road,struck a concrete culvert and overturned, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The report states Hopkins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Hopkins was transported by EMS to CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.