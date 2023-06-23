The Community Foundation of the Ozarks announced a Branson entity has received a grant from their organization.
The grant comes from a “field of interest” fund, which is established by donors for a special area of community need.
The Branson Hollister Senior Center received a $2,000 grant from the Wounded War Veterans fund designated for the Veterans Rhythm Guitar Project.
The project teaches veterans how to play rhythm guitar and allows them to keep the guitar they use for their lessons, so they can play any time they wish.
The Wounded War Veterans fund was created by John and Barbara Brockschmidt in 2008 and has granted a total of $29,000 to agencies or organizations who serve veterans in southwest Missouri.
“Field-of-Interest funds allow our donors to channel their unique interests and passions into their charitable giving,” CFO President and CEO Brian Fogle said in a statement. “We are proud to provide flexible resources that help donors attain their giving goals and create a positive impact on the lives of so many folks in our region.”
More information about specialty grants can be found at cfozarks.org/specialty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.