A nurse at Cox Heart Center in Branson has been given the 2021 Nurse Leadership Award from CoxHealth’s Community Hospital Group.
A social media post by Cox Medical Center Branson said that Michelle Nelson, a registered nurse with Cox Heart Center, was given the award Thursday, August 26.
The social media post shared the nomination letter that earned Nelson the award.
“Michelle Nelson RN from Cox Heart Center in Branson always goes above and beyond the call of duty,” the letter reads. “She is often one of the first here and always the last to leave. She is constantly filling in any area she can to make sure that her staff isn’t overwhelmed.
“We were having a hard time getting food supplies for patient testing, so she now goes and picks them up herself to make sure we don’t go without for the patient’s sake. Since she took over her position, she has worked very hard to build our team up and make sure that everyone feels very appreciated. I believe she deserves to feel that appreciation too. We were very understaffed prior to her taking this position. I feel that it is greatly due to her teamwork and personal sacrifice that we are so close to being a full team again.“
The Community Hospital Group represents all of CoxHealth’s facilities except for Springfield.
